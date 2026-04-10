Presidente cubano concede entrevista al programa "Meet the Press" de NBC News

El primer segmento de la conversación fue estrenado en la emisión de "Meet the Press" y será retransmitido por la televisora estadounidense en su segmento "NBC Nightly News".
"@MeetThePress moderator @kwelkernbc has landed a sit down with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, his first American television interview"— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) April 9, 2026
"The interview was taped on Thursday morning in Cuba, with the first excerpt to be shown on Meet the Press NOW at 4 p.m. ET and on NBC…
Una versión más amplia de la entrevista será emitida el domingo en Meet The Press y de manera completa estará disponible en NBCNews.com.
En video el fragmento estrenado: https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/exclusive-cuban-president-reacts-to-trump-admin-s-call-for-him-to-step-down-261041221883