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Presidente cubano concede entrevista al programa "Meet the Press" de NBC News
El presidente cubano Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez y la periodista Kristen Welker de NBC. Foto: NBC News.

Presidente cubano concede entrevista al programa "Meet the Press" de NBC News

Tomado de Cubadebate

Viernes, 10 Abril 2026 10:40

El presidente cubano Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez concedió una entrevista al influyente programa "Meet the Press", de NBC News. Este intercambio con la periodista Kristen Welker es la primera entrevista que el jefe de Estado cubano concede a una televisora de Estados Unidos.

El primer segmento de la conversación fue estrenado en la emisión de "Meet the Press" y será retransmitido por la televisora estadounidense en su segmento "NBC Nightly News".

Una versión más amplia de la entrevista será emitida el domingo en Meet The Press y de manera completa estará disponible en NBCNews.com.

En video el fragmento estrenado: https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/exclusive-cuban-president-reacts-to-trump-admin-s-call-for-him-to-step-down-261041221883