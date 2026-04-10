Presidente cubano concede entrevista al programa "Meet the Press" de NBC News

El primer segmento de la conversación fue estrenado en la emisión de "Meet the Press" y será retransmitido por la televisora estadounidense en su segmento "NBC Nightly News".

"@MeetThePress moderator @kwelkernbc has landed a sit down with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, his first American television interview"



"The interview was taped on Thursday morning in Cuba, with the first excerpt to be shown on Meet the Press NOW at 4 p.m. ET and on NBC…